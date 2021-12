Ways of seeing: Gardening is truly an act of faith. I never realized how much faith and patience I had until I’d harvested my first crop of garlic over twenty years ago when I lived in Charlotte. I approached the project with a beginner’s mind, a perspective that I retain to this day. I placed cloves into the ground, mulched, and walked away assured that in the spring there would be new growth. Every year, I would plant garlic as an act of faith: faith that it would grow, faith that it would taste wonderful, faith that I would be around to watch it reach its peak and to taste its wonderful heat.

CHARLOTTE, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO