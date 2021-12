I didn’t get migraines until my first year of college, when I fell in love. I had never experienced real love like that before, and it was overwhelming. It was beautiful, of course: No one has ever looked at me or valued me like my now husband does. But part of me was fighting falling in love, because it’s not what I had wanted. I wanted to remain independent and get a job in a big city. Finding someone who saw me in a way I’d never seen myself flipped my world upside down. That—coupled with trying to figure out what I wanted to study for my future career, while living in a new place on my own for the first time—sent my body into a place of shock.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO