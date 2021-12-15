ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Britain expands discount scheme for electric vehicles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoXID_0dNGkSv900

(Reuters) - Britain will expand a discount programme for electric vehicle purchases to include around 20 cheaper models in an effort to encourage more people to switch to less polluting cars, the government said on Wednesday.

Buyers are currently eligible for discounts of up to 2,500 pounds ($3,317) on the price of new low-carbon emission vehicles through the government’s plug-in grant given to dealerships and manufacturers.

That scheme will now include some less expensive vehicles. Grants of up to 1,500 pounds will be available for electric cars costing less than 32,000 pounds, covering around 20 more models, the UK Department of Transport (Dft) said in a statement.

The move aligns with Britain’s target of banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The expansion also comes when the adoption of electric vehicles is rising, with the DfT pointing to an 89% jump this year in sales of zero-emission cars compared with 2020. Nearly one in four new cars sold in the last three months had a plug.

The plug-in grant scheme has so far supported nearly half a million vehicles over a decade, the DfT said.

($1 = 0.7537 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Rogersville Review

Is an electric vehicle in your future?

With the continued development of electric vehicles (EV) in the United States, of course there will be a new demand for not only original equipment batteries for them but for replacement batteries in the not too distant future. Fortunately for us in this area, it appears that automotive companies are...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Rideshare-Targeted Electric Vehicles

'Arrival' is an American auto manufacturer focused on creating sustainable electric vehicles, and it has just debuted the 'Arrival Car,' its first venture into electric cars, not to be confused with its previous electric vans. The Arrival Car was created specifically for 'Uber,' the widely popular rideshare service. The Arrival Car is described as an affordable electric vehicle that will ideally make Uber's service more sustainable.
CARS
Cheddar News

'Terrible Time' to Buy a Car as Prices Surge Due to Chip Shortage

The automotive industry continues to reel as the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause prices to rise. Ben Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the car industry. "I think that right now is a terrible time to buy a new car because dealership lots are looking a bit thin," Preston said. He noted that once manufacturers had initially halted production due to the pandemic, chip companies shifted toward providing service to tech companies, leading to supply constraints as every new car built needs about 30 to 100 chips in its construction.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Britain#Uk#Dft
irei.com

U.K. pension schemes are turning toward vehicles with a social benefit

A new report published by Alpha Real Capital found that over the next two years, 58 percent of U.K. pension schemes — which collectively manage some £143.6 billion ($190 billion) of assets — believe institutional investors will increase their allocation to real estate investment vehicles offering a social benefit.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
The Spokesman-Review

Further Review: Electric vehicles

Electric powered vehicles — either fully electric or a hybrid electric/gas mixes — aren’t just coming your way: They’re already here and are selling in greater numbers every year. Three states — California, Massachusetts and New York — plan to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles entirely within 15 years. Here’s what you need to know about electric cars.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Fully Electric Luxury Vehicles

Toyota has announced an initiative to launch 30 new sustainable vehicles split between its Toyota brand for electric mid-range vehicles and its Lexus brand for electric luxury vehicles. The first EV being released in the United States under its Lexus brand is the '2023 Lexus RZ 450e,' which is a fully electric version of the brand's famous 'UX' compact crossover.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview 15 Electric Vehicles, Including Sports Cars

We didn't have many expectations in terms of product reveals from Toyota's conference regarding its future battery strategy, but boy, were we wrong. Head honcho Akio Toyoda took the stage to preview no fewer than 15 EVs spanning across most segments of the market, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges. Oh, is that blue SUV in the top-left corner an FJ Cruiser replacement? Yes, it is.
CARS
jwnenergy.com

Electric vehicles are going to dent oil demand—eventually

Electric passenger vehicle sales are on a tear. In the first quarter of 2010, 395 EVs were sold worldwide. Last quarter, more than 1.7 million were sold — of those, more than 935,000 sold in Asia. In 1Q 2010, you would have needed three decimal places to show EVs as a percentage of global passenger vehicle sales (0.002 per cent). Last quarter, the decimals hardly mattered: EVs were 10.8 per cent of sales, an order of magnitude increase in little more than four years since passing one per cent in the second quarter of 2017.
ECONOMY
Axios

The race for electric vehicle materials

This week is bringing fresh signs of intensifying efforts by the world's largest automakers to secure the materials and supply chains needed for the transition to electric vehicles. Driving the news: General Motors on Thursday announced two deals related to magnets needed for EV motors. One is with the MP...
CARS
Gazette

Elon Musk slams federal subsidies for electric vehicles

Elon Musk slammed government efforts to subsidize electric vehicles, despite serving as CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. The billionaire called the funding for electric charging stations in the Build Back Better bill "unnecessary" and said the government should toss out the whole bill. "Honestly, I would just can this...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain's National Grid to review electricity balancing costs

LONDON (Reuters) - National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) is reviewing the way Britain’s power generators are paid to ensure the market remains balanced after several recent high-cost days, it said on Monday. British energy prices have reached record highs this year as global gas prices have soared, forcing multiple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy