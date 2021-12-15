ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Hails Quality of Man City Squad Following Leeds United Demolition

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
It was a sight of destruction in the English top-flight as the Premier League champions sealed a stylish victory against a sorry Leeds side that had no answer to the constant wave of Manchester City attacks.

With four changes made to the lineup by Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden all starred for the hosts as they claimed four goals and two assists between themselves against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

De Bruyne was at his absolute best as the Belgium international pulled the strings in midfield and netted twice on his return to the starting XI after what has been a difficult start for the playmaker, who tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering an ankle injury at the start of the campaign.

Jack Grealish, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got in on the act, as Manchester City inflicted a record (7-0) defeat on Leeds United in their history in the Premier League and Football League.

Guardiola was full of praise for side following the game, as the Sky Blues extended their winning streak to seven league games ahead of a visit to Newcastle at the weekend.

"We played a really good game," said the 50-year-old, as quoted by Manchester City's official website. “We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same guys we had today except Jack (Grealish).

"We started in a good rhythm and our central defenders made good build-up. We were patient with the ball and the quality of the players did the rest. It was a good game."

However, Guardiola mentioned that his side couldn't have taken their foot off the gas against a Leeds side who took four points off his side last season.

The Catalan boss added: “We dropped five points last season (against Leeds). Comfortable is nothing. We did a good job. I saw Leeds' game against Chelsea (at the weekend) and they deserved a point.

“I know how good they (Leeds) are. Doing what they do is unique. They are the best at it. But the tempo and the patience that we played with was good to win the game."

Community Policy