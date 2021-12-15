Easy Christmas appetizers to add to the holiday table

Cooking with Cocktail Rings creator Kylie Mazon Chambers shared a couple of her favorite easy and cheesy appetizers to add to any holiday table this season.

Cooking with Cocktail Rings - PHOTO: Camembert with rosemary and garlic.

Camembert with Garlic and Rosemary

This simple 20-minute appetizer from Chambers' book "Share and Savor" bakes into a gooey, creamy and dippable starter.

Start with a fresh round of camembert, cut cross hatch marks on top of the rind and insert thin slices of garlic and fresh rosemary tips into the cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and maple syrup. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Plate and serve with crostini or crackers.

Baked Goat Cheese in Marinara Sauce with Crostini

Prep Time : 10 minutes

Cook Time : 20 minutes

Servings : 8

Ingredients

1 French baguette, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup marinara sauce of choice

6-ounce goat cheese log

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

1 tablespoon thinly sliced basil, for garnish

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees (180ºC). Dip one side of the baguette slices into the oil and place on a baking sheet with the oil-dipped side facing up. Repeat with the remaining slices.

Bake until crisp, about 15 minutes. Remove and let cool.

Heat oven to 400 degrees (200ºC). Add marinara sauce to the bottom of an 8 by 5 by 1/2-inch baking dish.

Flatten the goat cheese log into a circle then add to the baking dish on top of the sauce.

Bake until the goat cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, then garnish with basil and serve with the crostini.