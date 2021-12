2022 Digital Asset Outlook report focuses on 2021 key sectors highlights and 2022 outlook, from The Block Research. In 2021, The Block Research produced more than 300 unique pieces of research for our research members. The 2022 Digital Asset Outlook Report, commissioned by GSR, looks at the most important cryptocurrency developments in 2021 and looks ahead to the future of the space in the coming years.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO