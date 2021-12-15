ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Asian Stocks#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: What's next?

We are furthering our discussion on the Gold and Silver markets while highlighting the capitulation point seen in the charts on December 15th as a potential "new floor" for Gold and "double bottom" for Silver. The move corresponds with the panic selling into the "peak hawkishness" narrative of the latest FOMC meeting. The reality is that, yes, the Fed removed one tool (the bond-buying program); however, once they realize that GDP growth will slow and inflation from here, they will most likely remove one or two interest rate hikes from the 2022 table.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy