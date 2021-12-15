When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.
Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September.
She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley , Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey , England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury .
The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid concerns posed by the omicron variant of Covid-19.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Sports Personality of the Year?
The ceremony will start at 6:45pm on Sunday 19 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
What’s the shortlist?
Adam Peaty, 26, swimming
Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis
Raheem Sterling, 27, football
Sarah Storey, 44, cycling
Tom Daley. 27, diving
Tyson Fury, 33, boxing
Who’s the favourite?
Emma Raducanu - 1/20
Tom Daley - 10/1
Tyson Fury - 33/1
Sarah Storey - 100/1
Adam Peaty - 100/1
Raheem Sterling - 150/1
What other awards will there be?
World Sport Star of the Year
Team of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Coach of the Year
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Helen Rollason Award
Unsung Hero Award
Recent winners
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Ben Stokes
2018: Geraint Thomas
2017: Mo Farah
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Andy Murray
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Andy Murray
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2011: Mark Cavendish
Comments / 0