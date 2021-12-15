ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

By Sport Staff
 4 days ago

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September.

She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley , Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey , England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury .

The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid concerns posed by the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sports Personality of the Year?

The ceremony will start at 6:45pm on Sunday 19 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

What’s the shortlist?

Adam Peaty, 26, swimming

Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis

Raheem Sterling, 27, football

Sarah Storey, 44, cycling

Tom Daley. 27, diving

Tyson Fury, 33, boxing

Who’s the favourite?

Emma Raducanu - 1/20

Tom Daley - 10/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

Sarah Storey - 100/1

Adam Peaty - 100/1

Raheem Sterling - 150/1

What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

Recent winners

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2011: Mark Cavendish

The Independent

