Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch could take place in Middle East, says Eddie Hearn

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Anthony Joshua ’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be fought in the Middle East as well as Dillian Whyte ’s fight against Tyson Fury , according to Eddie Hearn .

Joshua triggered the rematch clause in his contract after Usyk defeated him in September with the bout thought to be taking place in the spring. And Fury will take on Whyte before a potential unification fight against either Joshua or Usyk.

Hearn, who looks after Joshua and Whyte, has said both fights could either take place in Britain or the Middle East.

“This week we’re getting ready to have discussions in different countries about a few upcoming heavyweight contests,” Hearn told iFL TV at an event in Dubai.

“I found myself in the Middle East - I’m going to be here and then go back to Manchester for a massive end to the year. We have to do our work now across this territory to look at potential site deals for AJ-Usyk and Fury against Whyte and all kinds of different heavyweight fights.

“Obviously Prince Khalid is here as well so that’s the predominant reason for my trip - it was good to see Oleksandr Usyk who’s very chilled and getting ready for talks to progress regarding an Anthony Joshua rematch.”

Fury wanted to see if Joshua would step aside and allow him to have a unification fight against Usyk before the two fought but Hearn added that is looking unlikely.

“The news that the WBC were ordering the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight kind of put the end to the step aside discussion,” Hearn continued.

“Unless that evolves over the next week or so, which doesn’t look to be the case. Right now it looks very likely that the two fights will be in play between Whyte and Fury and Joshua and Usyk.

“Obviously on one hand we have a situation where we have Dillian Whyte fighting Tyson Fury, there’s negotiations that have been ordered now and that could go to a purse bid. “Then there’s Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk where we have to work collectively with K2 to ensure that we deliver the best opportunity for the fighters.

“We’ll have meetings here [in Dubai] and other countries in the Middle East to look at the potential for where those fights may take place.”

The Independent

The Independent

