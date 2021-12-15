ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the...

www.timesdaily.com

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as tech stocks continue slide

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,639.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% to 15,070.42. The Nasdaq on Thursday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September in a move blamed by analysts on the Federal Reserve's more aggressively hawkish outlook, with the central bank on Wednesday accelerating the wind-down of its asset purchase program and penciling in three rate increases in 2022. Tech- and growth-related stocks are seen as more rate-sensitive, though Treasury yields have edged lower since the Fed meeting.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS

