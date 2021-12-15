Dollar little changed for the most part, awaiting the Fed

Yet another down day for indices has seen the FTSE 100 fall 40 points, as traders await news from the Federal Reserve. Fed’s tone to be crucial for equities and greenback. Apart from some gains in European markets, stocks remain on the back foot, as investors across the globe prepare for a busy 24 hours in the world of central banking. The most important decision comes through tonight, with the Fed expected to quicken the pace of tapering and also provide an updated dot plot that will allow markets to spend their Christmas and New Year examining the tea leaves and deciding on what 2022 might bring in terms of rate hikes. Today’s CPI figure puts plenty of pressure on the BoE to move, but given how the Omicron situation in the UK appears to have changed so dramatically this week the MPC will feel justified in holding policy unchanged for now.

