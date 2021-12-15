ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

From the Editor: Pledges and policies – mind the gap [Gas in Transition]

By Editorial
naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shift away from coal increases the need for global gas security. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. According to the International Energy Agency’s World Economic Outlook...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese guarantees to underpin US LNG growth [Gas in Transition]

LNG prices might be high, but competition for off-take agreements remains fierce. China is the biggest show in town and the US is laying out its stall. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Ross McCracken. The LNG market is seeing the investment mood change faster than the British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Paris#Mind The Gap#Iea
naturalgasworld.com

Wentworth gains on high Tanzanian gas demand

Wentworth cited economic growth, continued demand in the industrial sector and weak hydroelectric generation due to low rainfall. Gas production at London-listed Wentworth Resources is on track to average over 80mn ft3/day this year on the back of strong demand in Tanzania, the company reported on December 16. Wentworth cited...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China’s evolving gas market [Gas in Transition]

A bounce back from COVID-19 explains only part of China’ surging demand for LNG. Structural factors suggest heightened weather-related demand volatility in the future. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Martin Daniel. China’s voracious pursuit of gas is not the only cause of soaring LNG demand and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU calls for end to unabated long-term gas contracts by 2049

The publishing of the proposals comes as Europe struggles with an energy crisis. The European Commission has called for no long-term contracts for "unabated" gas supply to extend beyond 2049 as part of a package of legislative proposals published on December 15 to decarbonise the EU energy market. The publishing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU outlines plans to decarbonise gas market

The European Commission wants to spur the development of hydrogen and other low-carbon gases, while also taking aim at methane emissions. The European Commission published a series of legislative and regulatory proposals on December 15 aimed at decarbonising its natural gas market. The EU executive proposed both regulation and a revised directive designed to accelerate the shift from natural gas to lower-carbon gases like hydrogen and bio-methane. "One of the main aims is to establish a market for hydrogen, create the right environment for investmen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada mulls CCS options [Gas in Transition]

A number of proposals have been unveiled to develop CCS, in some cases alongside blue hydrogen, in the Canadian oil patch, but proposals are at an early stage. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Anna Kachkova. Canada – and particularly its oil and gas industry – is under...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Reports confirm strong investment pipeline for Aussie oil, gas

Australia’s peak oil and gas body said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirm there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline. Australia’s peak oil and gas body Appea said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirmed there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline well into the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Coal production will rise to its highest-ever levels in 2022, says IEA

Coal production is forecast to reach an all-time high in 2022, and then after a couple of years, plateau as demand flattens, according to the latest annual market report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), released today. After falling in 2019 and 2020, global power generation from coal is expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

TTF rally breaks on Dec 17

The January contract has finally subsided after sustained growth this week. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub is down 5.4% as of 09:35 GMT on December 17, at €135.1 ($153)/MWh, following a sharp spike during the previous trading session. TTF surged to a record €142.8/MWh...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers from the energy crisis. The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy