Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy or CAR T is a breakthrough treatment for patients with certain types of blood cancers. The cellular therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells that are reengineered to better seek out and destroy cancer cells. The single infusion treatment is approved for patients who have relapsed after two or more types of therapy but results from the ZUMA-7 clinical trial show lymphoma patients can benefit from receiving the CAR T product axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) sooner. The findings were published by the New England Journal of Medicine in conjunction with the 63rd annual American Society of Hematology annual meeting in Atlanta.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO