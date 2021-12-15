Bulgaria grants firm gas trading licence

Russia has faced condemnation from the EU and others for using its gas as a geopolitical weapon, but the reality is more complex. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. Moldova was plunged into an acute energy crisis last month, after Russia, the supplier of all of its gas, jacked up prices and cut delivery volumes. As a result, Russia has faced condemnation from the EU and other observers for using its gas as a geopolitical weapon, but the reality is more complex. Moldova is a small gas market with only 2.9bn m3 of annual consumption. Of this amount, around 1.3bn m3 is consumed in Moldova proper, while the remainder is consumed in the breakaway region of Transnistria. With no gas production of its own, Moldova is 100% reliant on imports from Russia, and Gazprom also owns half of Moldova’s national gas supplier Moldovagaz, which also comprises its gas transmission operator, Moldovatransgaz. Until the end of September, Moldova received Russian gas under a long-term contract that had been extended on an annual basis. A one-month extension was agreed only a few hours before the old one’s expiry, and according to Moldovagaz, t...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO