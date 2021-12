J.Jill seems a classic value stock, trading at 9x average adjusted pre-covid earnings (2017-2020). It's hard to find value in the current U.S. market, but female-oriented retailer J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) may be one example. The stock showed stellar Q3 earnings, but even without that the stock is inexpensive on a pre-Covid basis. If some of the operational momentum from Q3 can be sustained, then JILL will have a very strong 2022.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO