China activity data for November - industrial output beats

As Europe grapples with another wave of lockdowns related to the pandemic the market will become more focused on the subsequent impact on the bloc’s economy. On December 31st, we get the first indication of the impact with the release of the EuroCOIN https://eurocoin.cepr.org/ , a coincident indicator of the euro area business cycle available in real time. The indicator provides an estimate of the monthly growth of Euro area GDP - after the removal of measurement error and seasonal factors.

