China activity data for November - industrial output beats

Info from Nomura's note comes via Bloomberg link here (may be gated). Nomura also outline benefits of the People's Bank of China selling yuan:. “First, it could prevent the yuan from appreciating further. Second, it could raise the PBOC’s FX reserves in a time of rising market fear of Chinese...
Omicron woes weigh heavy on German sentiment, with this morning's German GfK Consumer Sentiment data for January coming in at -6.8 vs. an expected -2.7 (Prev. -1.6, Rev. -1.8) Nobody was expecting a positive number, but this miss below many of the more pessimistic calls will shock a few market participants.
2022 is expected to see a continuation of the trend of China clamping down on private industry. Analysts expect actions to extend into the new year with particular focus on data protection and deals that present national security risks while authorities also seek to step up control on private enterprise.
As Europe grapples with another wave of lockdowns related to the pandemic the market will become more focused on the subsequent impact on the bloc’s economy. On December 31st, we get the first indication of the impact with the release of the EuroCOIN https://eurocoin.cepr.org/ , a coincident indicator of the euro area business cycle available in real time. The indicator provides an estimate of the monthly growth of Euro area GDP - after the removal of measurement error and seasonal factors.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019. The November gain followed an even larger 1.7% increase in October, a rebound from a 1% decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.
The numbers: Industrial production rose 0.5% in November, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, led by strong gains in manufacturing and mining – which includes oil production. The gain was slightly below Wall Street expectations of a 0.6% gain, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Capacity utilization...
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's coal output hit a record high in November as Beijing urged miners to ramp up production to ensure sufficient energy supplies in the winter heating season. China, the world's biggest coal miner and consumer, produced 370.84 million tonnes of the dirty fossil fuel last...
Chinese factory output unexpectedly grew in December, but both retail sales and investment growth missed forecasts, official data showed on Wednesday. Factory production rose to 3.8% year-on-year, boosted by improved energy output. The figure was ahead of October’s 3.5% increase and beat consensus for a 3.7% rise. But retail...
(Dec 15): China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded again in November as state refiners ramped up output to plug a diesel shortage and independent refiners also raised production on healthy margins, data showed on Wednesday. Processing volumes in November were at 59.64 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of...
Customs clearance of goods and people flows have been suspended. No reopening schedule has yet been announced. Info comes via @Sino_Market. China is steadfastly sticking to a 'zero' policy. This has implications for global trade (supply chains) as well as for the Chinese economy.
Reuters conveying the info from the official China Securities Journal on Monday. The PBOC and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) recently issued a notice to financial institutions, urging them to strengthen financial support for such acquisitions, the newspaper reported. Further measures to bolster the property sector include...
BERLIN (Reuters) -German industrial output rose more than expected in October in a rare sign of strength in manufacturing, but analysts warned that supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate goods would continue to hamper production in Europe's biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output was up 2.8%...
Turkish Finance Minister will provide details of economic measures at 11:00GMT/06:00EST today. Details remain light, but we are told banks "will commence the implementation of transactions of new instruments on Tuesday" As a reminder, yesterday saw Turkish President Erdogan state Turkey is implementing measures in free-market economy rules to ease...
Morgan Stanley is tipping Omicron will peak in 10-12 weeks (but could be sooner) Omicron tops the charts! Now the most popular COVID-19 variant. Australia weekly consumer confidence 108.4 (previous week was 108.0) ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected"
Finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced the following:. :: Will provide £1 bln in support for businesses most impacted by omicron. :: Businesses in hospitality and leisure in England will be eligible for one-off grants of up to 6,000 pounds per premises. :: Treasury says government will cover the...
Turkish Finance Minister will provide details of economic measures at 11:00GMT/06:00EST today. Today saw a much-improved market sentiment, with participants looking through the Omicron-induced market fears that plagued us yesterday. A complete lack of tier-1 economic data meant we were left headline watching
The US current account deficit came in at $-214.8 billion versus $205.5 billion estimate. Prior quarter revised to a deficit of -$198.3 billion versus -$190.3 billion previously reported. Quarter on quarter the gain of 8.3%. 3Q deficit was 3.7% of current dollar gross domestic product up from 3.5% in the...
Reuters are reporting that Japan's parliament on Monday approved the first extra budget of the 2021 fiscal year, with a record spending of $317 billion, to help the economy withstand the fallout of COVID-19, further straining the industrial world's heaviest debt burdens. The 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) budget earmarks...
