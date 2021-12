Artist Jen Lewin captures the essence of the Northern Lights (or Aurora Borealis) in her interactive installation -- ‘The Aurora.’. The Aurora is programmed to change colors based on human interaction and the weather in Minneapolis, where the piece will remain permanently. The Aurora is eight platforms holding 23,000 aluminum rings and 2,667 hand-blown glass bulbs that respond to the actions of the participants, which changes the movement of the lights and colors. It stands at 29 feet tall and focuses on the connection between people and the environment.

