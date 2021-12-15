Social Review App Features

The 'Tagg' social branding app is being launched as a platform for Gen Z users seeking out an alternative to the main players in the social media world that is more focused on genuine interaction rather than likes. The app works by allowing users to create a profile that they can share with others, and encourages others to comment, view and share it rather than simply liking it and moving on. This is reported to help combat against the negative effects that like-based social platforms can have on young people.

