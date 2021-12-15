Social Review App Features

Rotten Tomatoes and TikTok have announced a new partnership that will allow users to incorporate ratings, reviews and more into their posts. The partnership will be incorporated as part of a TikTok Jump...
The social streaming app will combine all the major streaming services and allows users to share and recommend content to their friends. Oneflix, a new social + streaming app, is launching on Christmas day. The app will combine social media with streaming services to allow users to bring all their streaming services in one place, share and recommend streaming content to their friends.
Popular dating app Tinder has teamed up with music streaming giant Spotify to launch Tinder Music Mode, a new in-app feature that allows users to pick a personal Anthem' that will play directly on their profile. The new feature will be accessible through Tinder's Explore section, where users will be...
As the world becomes increasingly more connected and digitized thanks to the internet, chatbots have been more and more essential. Designed to answer questions and open conversations, chatbots are incredibly versatile and can be programmed to say or ask just about anything. But just as with any other emerging technology,...
One of the handiest apps a modern citizen can use is the decibel meter app. People are constantly surrounded by noise today, and a sound meter is a necessity in many situations. About Decibel Pro App. Decibel Pro App is a top-quality noise dosimeter program that you can download from...
The team behind HE.SHE.THEY. have launched a new social networking app and podcast. Created by co-founders Steven Braines and Sophia Kearney, the new platform aims to bring together the various strands of the collective's activities, while also offering a place to chat, make new friends and even date online. In...
“Tesler 2 Reviews”- Is Tesler 2 App legit? Is Tesler website real? Or it is a scam?- The Tesler 2 network has grown to become one of the most vital and influential cryptocurrencies in existence. Tesler 2 market develops intention to help bring other people into this incredible game. Investors hope to produce more consistent returns alongside the community growth through targeted investment offerings, public outreach, and trading/trading tips.
Before now, it was possible to make calls from within the Gmail app on iOS and Android, but users had to send an invite to a Google Meet video conferencing call, which was more convoluted and limiting. In future, however, users will be able to tap new phone and video...
Apple has released a couple of new features for the App Store. The two new features include Product Page Optimization and Custom Product Pages. Apple has released some new features for developers to create more effective App Store product pages. In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the...
Thanks to a yearly holiday tradition, the Apple Store app can turn your screen into a snow globe. According to Apple Insider, this annual Christmas Easter egg is available on the Apple Store app. To get the snow globe effect, open the Apple Store app and search “let it snow” in the search bar, and your phone screen will be filled with fluttering snowflakes.
Apple has announced two new App Store product page features aimed at helping developers create more effective app listings. The two new features -- product page optimization and custom product pages -- are now available for developers to try out, according to a Dec. 8 update to app makers. Product...
Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) is investigating Apple over its private feature App Tracking Transparency (ATT). App Tracking Transparency, released with iOS 14.5, forces developers to display a pop-up dialog to ask if they want their data to be collected for purposes such as advertising. UOKiK questions its possible role in eliminating competitors.
The 'Tagg' social branding app is being launched as a platform for Gen Z users seeking out an alternative to the main players in the social media world that is more focused on genuine interaction rather than likes. The app works by allowing users to create a profile that they can share with others, and encourages others to comment, view and share it rather than simply liking it and moving on. This is reported to help combat against the negative effects that like-based social platforms can have on young people.
Budgeting is a necessary component of everyday life, even though many people don’t find the activity too enjoyable and would rather be doing something else. This is something the creators behind Ivy Wallet are looking to change, so they’ve created a unique open-source app designed to help users of all ages get their personal finances under control. The Ivy Wallet app is currently available in early access for Android, and we had a chance to test it for this review.
Google has launched an innovative new monetization app that aims to assist creators in reaping the financial benefits from their online following by allowing them easy and streamlined access to web-based storefronts and payments. The 'Qaya' app targets a broad swathe of creators, so whether you're selling workout videos, music...
Reading Rainbow is a classic children's television show that teaches children literary skills, habits, and attitudes. The show first premiered in 1983 and was hosted by LeVar Burton. It is returning in 2022 and will follow the original format with the added use of today's technology to appeal to new viewers.
Apple has released the second of two updates to its iOS 15 operating system. Among the features in iOS 15.2 is an App Privacy Report that enables users to see how often apps have accessed their “location, photos, carriers, microphone, contacts during the last seven days, along with all network activity,” Apple Support said in a post on Monday.
As per the recent reports, the Meta-own messaging app tests the latest in-app camera UI for Android users. The recent in-app camera UI modifies how the camera appears when in action. And let users watch more of what they’re recording. The company is achieving this by changing the position...
Tagg, a “social branding” app connecting young creatives, announced on Friday (Dec. 17) that it had raised $2 million in seed funding. According to TechCrunch, the funding round was led by some tech heavyweights, including Twitter Co-founder Biz Stone, Trip Advisor Founder Stephen Kaufer and former Facebook exec Ed Baker.
Nearly a year ago, TikTok unveiled its Black creatives program, a three-month incubator in partnership with Charles D. King’s Macro media company, to support an inaugural class of 100 creators and propel their careers forward. Since then, creators have attended town halls and meetings with TikTok and entertainment industry execs and received training on topics like how to turn their platforms into brands.
In November, TikTok and Macro said they were awarding 10 Black creators $50,000 grants each to pursue a larger project and help cover the costs of equipment, staffing and other resources. Jason Linton, who goes by @dadlifejason on...
Click here to read the full article. A new form of social commerce, tailored to luxury shopping and populated by a deep, yet curated, well of premium goods from around the world, stands ready to meet the market with a heady promise.
Luxury commerce platform The List wants to usher in the finely tuned digital metamorphosis this echelon of brands and consumers deserve. On Wednesday, the business announced a new iPhone app to deliver it, along with a high-profile new investor: Rachel Zoe.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police...
Comments / 0