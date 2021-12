The price of gold fell strongly after the US Federal Reserve announced plan to end asset purchases and start with three interest rate increases in 2022. The price of gold fell to the level of $1753 and then quickly returned to the level of $1785 as of this writing, as the markets priced in exactly what was announced. Gold futures are struggling to maintain gains after the Fed announced plans to end its pandemic-era asset purchase program in March and begin raising interest rates three times in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO