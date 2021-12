Toyota has motioned to join other automakers in capitalizing off of subscription-based vehicle features. Makers such as Mercedes, BMW, and Tesla have locked certain vehicular features behind monetization. Now, as of 2021, Toyota owners who want to remote start their car from the key fob will need to pay a fee of $8 per month or $80 per year, which saves $16 annually over the monthly option. This subscription is only required for newer Toyota models as the maker has stated that it only applies to 2018 models and onwards.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO