Valley Grove schools, teachers reach deal

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two days after suspending in-person extracurricular activities for Howard County Public Schools in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano is changing course. Martirano announced Friday that certain activities and events—including outdoor sports practices—may resume immediately, though masks are required for indoor activities. The rest of the activities are set to restart on Jan. 3. The superintendent suspended in-person extracurricular activities on Wednesday, saying COVID-19 cases had risen at an alarming rate. The school district had nearly 300 positive cases, and nearly 4,000 students and staff in quarantine. Over the past two days, the...

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO