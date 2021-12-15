ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WATCH: Rhode Island man accused of stealing beer truck, leading police on low-speed chase

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is behind bars after police said he stole a beer truck and led Providence police on a low-speed chase.

According to WPRI and WLNE, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday outside A to Z Liquors on Douglas Avenue. Providence police said a delivery truck stocked with beer was parked outside the store when Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, climbed inside and began to drive away, the news outlets reported.

A WPRI photojournalist captured the moment on camera. In the video, kegs and beer cans can be seen rolling out of the truck through the open loading door as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the suspect after he struck a utility pole, authorities told WPRI and WLNE.

Fellela is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to take a chemical test, the news outlets reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

