Lifestyle

Horoscopes

Derrick
 4 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 — You are a cheerful, compassionate, caring person. People like...

www.thederrick.com

SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 12/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It won't be easy putting aside personal feelings to do what's best for the group, but it's the right thing to do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life won't be returning to normal - and that may not be such a bad thing. Embrace the spirit of adventure. You might surprise yourself.
LIFESTYLE
fredonialeader.org

[SATIRE] Horoscopes

Welcome to horoscopes. I’m going to tell you how you should prepare for finals. Aries: skim over everything posted on oncourse and if your class doesn’t have any oncourse posts, just improv it. Taurus: create an incredibly believable story (example: my laptop was thrown into the refrigerator, breaded...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary With Candlelit Dinner – Watch

Happy anniversary! Nick Jonas shared a sweet video of a celebration with wife Priyanka Chopra while in London. Time flies but Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, have already been married for three years! The “Jealous” singer shared a video marking the couple’s anniversary, sharing a glimpse at a romantic dinner the pair enjoyed in London, England. Nick went all out with the decor, which included lit-up letters that spelled out “FOREVER” along with floral arrangements and petals strewn on the floor.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood. Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION

