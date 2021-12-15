ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WATCH: Rhode Island man accused of stealing beer truck, leading police on low-speed chase

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewn2b_0dNGeEJH00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is behind bars after police said he stole a beer truck and led Providence police on a low-speed chase.

According to WPRI and WLNE, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday outside A to Z Liquors on Douglas Avenue. Providence police said a delivery truck stocked with beer was parked outside the store when Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, climbed inside and began to drive away, the news outlets reported.

A WPRI photojournalist captured the moment on camera. In the video, kegs and beer cans can be seen rolling out of the truck through the open loading door as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the suspect after he struck a utility pole, authorities told WPRI and WLNE.

Fellela is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to take a chemical test, the news outlets reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Canton man arrested after allegedly bringing handgun to Worcester high school

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Canton man is facing charges are allegedly bringing a handgun to a Worcester high school on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Worcester Police told Boston 25 News officers were called to Doherty High School on Thursday, Dec. 16, to gather information about a parent who officials believe brought a firearm to the school on Wednesday at approximately 1:52 p.m. The man was allegedly looking for a student who supposedly was having issues with his daughter.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Inmate hospitalized following stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK — An inmate at MCI-Norfolk is hospitalized after a stabbing in a general population housing unit, authorities say. Officials say there was an altercation between two inmates around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They say the inmates had separated as responders arrived on the scene. According to the Massachusetts...
NORFOLK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials investigating stabbing at MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK — An inmate at MCI-Norfolk is recovering after officials say there was a stabbing in a general population housing unit. Officials say there was an altercation between two inmates around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They say the inmates had separated as responders arrived on scene. According to officials,...
NORFOLK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Police#Beer#Liquor#Wpri#Wlne#Fellela#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy