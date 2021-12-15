ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NDHHS Division of Public Health: Performance Leadership Team Retreat

unl.edu
 4 days ago

Dartmouth

A Q&A With the COVID-19 Leadership Team

Dartmouth has two goals going into the second winter of the COVID-19 pandemic: Keeping campus open to maintain the student experience, teaching, and research, and minimizing the risk of serious illness while promoting mental health. That’s according to Interim Provost David Kotz ’86 and Executive Vice President Rick Mills—leaders of...
EDUCATION
nevadabusiness.com

Ferrari Public Affairs Announces New Name and Leadership Changes

After 14 years in business, Ferrari Public Affairs has announced the firm has changed its name to Ferrari Reeder Public Affairs. Brian Reeder became the firm’s first partner in 2020 and the new name is reflective of Reeder’s advancement in all aspects of company operations and the future direction of the firm.
BUSINESS
case.edu

Master of Public Health Information Session

Join representatives from the School of Medicine’s Master of Public Health program Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. (EST), for an information session about the degree. Learn more about professional options the degree offers, including an Intensive Research Pathway option. Register to attend.
CLEVELAND, OH
redlands.edu

Finding a future in public health

Currently a student in the Master of Public Health program at Tufts University School of Medicine, Ciana Hartman ’20 offers her perspective on how her interdisciplinary undergraduate education prepared her for graduate work. As a double major in health, medicine, and society (HMS) and psychology at the University of Redlands, Hartman was able to confront the complexity of health and healthcare and envision her future in the field. Hartman’s call to action within the public health world is centered on maternal and child health and the epidemiology of diseases that impact this population. Here, Hartman speaks about her background, goals, and experience in the HMS program (interview edited for clarity and length).
REDLANDS, CA
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Not gonna make it out of this hospital’: Exclusive, first look inside Cleveland Clinic ICU since coronavirus pandemic started

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every moment is uncertain for the hundreds of COVID patients inside the Cleveland Clinic’s intensive care units. The medical ICU at the main campus is at capacity this holiday season.  “This last wave was very well timed and related to Thanksgiving and so we saw several family members that got exposed,” said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
caldwelljournal.com

Public Health Alert: Infection

LENOIR, NC (December 13, 2021) — The State of North Carolina has notified Caldwell County about a confirmed case of Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA), a type of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria. This marks the 16th case in the nation of this type of infection, which is most often spread by direct person-to-person contact.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
unl.edu

92 positive -19 cases tracked among campus community

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln reported 92 positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 3-9. In that same span, 3,391 tests were completed on students, faculty and staff. The positivity rate during the week was 2.7%. Tests are conducted through the university’s saliva-based reentry testing program, the University...
wjbc.com

Heartland awarded $1 million Workforce Equity Grant

NORMAL-The Illinois Community College Board has awarded Heartland Community College with a $1,050,000 Workforce Equity Initiative Grant to support programs and support. The grant engages African american, Latinx, and low-income learners to get career training that can move them quickly into the workforce. Director of Public Information at HCC, Steve...
NORMAL, IL
abc17news.com

‘Round after round of Covid.’ Military personnel help a Michigan hospital that’s inundated with Covid patients and short on staff

Zafar Shamoon, chief of the emergency department at the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, said he had been hoping that there wouldn’t be another wave of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. But, like a grim deja vu, hospital beds are filled with Covid-19 patients again, most unvaccinated. This time, those...
MICHIGAN STATE
pfonline.com

Uyemura Expands Senior Leadership Team

Uyemura, a global leader in specialty surface technologies, has announced an expansion of its senior leadership team. Tony Revier, founder and President of Uyemura USA, has entered a three-year agreement to focus exclusively on primary accounts, and on international relations. Mark Eonta, Uyemura’s current Vice President of Sales, will assume...
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Delta names chief sustainability officer to leadership team

Delta Air Lines has named a Chief Sustainability Officer, the first major US airline to create that role in the C-suite. The Atlanta-based carrier says on 15 December that it’s hired Pamela Fletcher for the role. She will begin on 1 February and will report directly to chief executive Ed Bastian.
INDUSTRY
The Dominion Post

WVU Health System announces leadership changes

The West Virginia University Health System will be seeing a few changes in leadership as it heads into the new year. Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, WVU Medi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

The strategy behind a Florida health system's mostly female leadership team

When Maggie Gill took her first position as a healthcare CFO with Tenet Healthcare in 1994, there was one thing that stood out to her: a predominantly male executive team. "I was a young female executive, and I remember looking around the room and seeing no one who looked like me," she recalled. "I always believe people should earn their promotions and work based on the work that they do. But it struck me that we're an industry that's largely female dominated, and there aren't a lot of women sitting around me in this room."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
unl.edu

University leaders extend winter shutdown leave

The University of Nebraska has granted additional leave time to all leave-eligible employees. The expanded administrative leave will be observed on Dec. 22-23. The last work day of the year is Dec. 21. The university will be closed Dec. 24 for an already-scheduled holiday in observance of Dec. 25. Monthly...
LINCOLN, NE

