NDHHS Division of Public Health: Performance Leadership Team Retreat

Currently a student in the Master of Public Health program at Tufts University School of Medicine, Ciana Hartman ’20 offers her perspective on how her interdisciplinary undergraduate education prepared her for graduate work. As a double major in health, medicine, and society (HMS) and psychology at the University of Redlands, Hartman was able to confront the complexity of health and healthcare and envision her future in the field. Hartman’s call to action within the public health world is centered on maternal and child health and the epidemiology of diseases that impact this population. Here, Hartman speaks about her background, goals, and experience in the HMS program (interview edited for clarity and length).

REDLANDS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO