Why is the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta so famous?
"I haven’t been there in many, many years. The only thing that impressed me then was the Coke fountain that spurts Coke products from many different nations."
Talles Alves/Unsplash
When people who’ve been there talk about the World of Coca-Cola, they always mention the sampling room. It allows visitors to sample any and all of the products that Coke markets around the world. The aperitif from Italy is always mentioned. It is meant to cleanse the palate between dinner courses (as I’ve been told). It is very bitter, so nothing like a person would expect from Coke.
World of Coke is worth it just for the international tasting room at the end, plus a complimentary glass bottle of Coke. The gift shop has some cool shit in it too. Overall a very cool tour and the 3D movie theatre portion of it was fun.
The museum's biggest appeal for me is that you can try dozens of Coca-Cola beverages from around the globe (500-plus global brands make almost 3900 types of sparkling and still drinks; in Australia, the company offers 165 drinks across 25 brands). Like a big kid, I can hardly wait to sample exotic flavors in the Taste It! beverage lounge.
Is it worth visiting the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta? Kindly share your points below.
