ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WATCH: Rhode Island man accused of stealing beer truck, leading police on low-speed chase

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DefOs_0dNGdbNf00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is behind bars after police said he stole a beer truck and led Providence police on a low-speed chase.

According to WPRI and WLNE, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday outside A to Z Liquors on Douglas Avenue. Providence police said a delivery truck stocked with beer was parked outside the store when Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, climbed inside and began to drive away, the news outlets reported.

A WPRI photojournalist captured the moment on camera. In the video, kegs and beer cans can be seen rolling out of the truck through the open loading door as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the suspect after he struck a utility pole, authorities told WPRI and WLNE.

Fellela is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to take a chemical test, the news outlets reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Viral photos with Louisiana mall Santa end in arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two men posing for photos with Santa at a Louisiana mall made it abundantly clear which of the Jolly Old Elf’s lists they belong on. The photos, taken recently at the Mall of Louisiana, show two men, one of whom brandished a handgun, posing alongside Santa with stacks of cash, WAFB reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy