Stocks

NASDAQ 100 Slips Hard Ahead Of The FOMC Decision

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks fell sharply on Tuesday while bond yields rose as investors waited for the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Tech stocks were among the worst performers, with the Nasdaq 100 index shedding more than 300 points. The sell-off intensified as it became clear that the Fed does...

www.actionforex.com

#Us Inflation#Fomc#Us Dollar#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Boe#Snb#Boj#Ecb#Omicron#Canadian#Eia
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
Tech Stocks
Stocks
Business
France
Federal Reserve
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Germany
China
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Omicron in Focus as Holidays Begin

The last two weeks of the year are typically reserved for holidays and slow markets as much of the world is away from their desks after wrapping up the year. Indeed, many market participants finished trading a bit early this year due to last week’s onslaught of central bank meetings. With the benchmark S&P 500 up roughly 20% this year, why risk losing profits? However, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus looms large heading into the end of the year, it could make for some volatility during illiquid markets. In addition, there is still some data that markets will be watching, such as the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Central Banks Choose the Hawkish Path

Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research – Review: Catching up to reality – first rate hike likely in May, 15 December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
CNBC

How bad is inflation? Even millionaires are worried about it.

Inflation is the number one economic fear among millionaires for the first time in recent history, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Government dysfunction was also a concern among the investors surveyed. For the wealthy and affluent, inflation brings the threat of higher interest rates, which increases the cost of...
BUSINESS

