Sterling Jumps After CPI Jumps Above 5%

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound is up 0.42% on the day, as GBP/USD trades around the 1.3280 line. UK inflation for November climbed 5.1% y/y, up sharply from 4.2% a month earlier and ahead of the consensus of 4.7%. Inflation continues to accelerate at a brisk pace, and the release marked the highest...

