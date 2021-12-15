ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AUDUSD Meets Support At 50-SMA, Bearish Forces Linger

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDUSD has powered back from its early December low, crossing above the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and breaking its previous series of successive lower highs. However, the cautiously bearish outlook for the pair is maintained as the price is trading well below...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EURCHF Raises Bullish Odds above 20-SMA

EURCHF is determined to improve its fortunes above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since mid-September, with the price crawling as high as 1.0465 in mid-European trading hours on Thursday following the plunge to a six-year low of 1.0360 at the start of the month. Although...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

WTI Futures Struggles Around 23.6% Fibonacci, 200-Day SMA Holds

WTI futures are facing some difficulty to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 34.02 to 85.50 at 73.26 and are moving sideways around the 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) in the short-term. Technically, the MACD oscillator is rising above its trigger line in the negative...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDCAD Halts Pullback, But Bearish Jitters Still In Play

USDCAD attempted to touch its nine-month high of 1.2947 from August earlier this week, but its efforts proved fruitless, with the price drifting lower to find support around the 1.2770 level and the red Tenkan-sen line. Signals from momentum indicators are currently discouraging. The MACD is losing steam along its...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Tests Key Supply Zone

The euro jumped after the ECB announced it will cut its bond-buying program. The pair’s latest retreat seems to have been an accumulation phase for the bulls. Strong buying interest lies in the demand zone around 1.1230. A break above 1.1320 has put buyers back in the control room. 1.1380 from a previously botched reversal attempt is a major hurdle ahead.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Audusd Meets Support At#Rsi#Macd
actionforex.com

AUDUSD Extends Bounce Formed Within Key Support

AUDUSD is climbing higher above the mid-Bollinger band at 0.7145 after rebounding at a 13-month low 0.6992, reached on December 3. That said, the gliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the matured decline from the more than three-year high of 0.8006. The short-term oscillators are revealing waning in negative...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7119; (P) 0.7148; (R1) 0.7203;. AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6992 resumes by breaking through 0.7185. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7255). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance that whole correction from 0.8006 has completed, after defending 0.6991 key structural support. Further rally would then be seen back to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7089 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6991 key support again.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUDUSD Bounces Higher

The US dollar softened over profit-taking after the Fed sped up tapering as expected. The pair has found support over the psychological level of 0.7000. A break above the supply zone at 0.7170 is a show of strength from the buy-side, forcing the shorts to cover. An overbought RSI has limited the upward extension.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUDCHF Plummets To 1-Year Low As Bearish Forces Consolidate

AUDCHF has been trending downwards since April, failing to find significant support. Although the pair adopted a more sideways pattern in the last five months, the short-term picture has started to deteriorate again, and the price is fluctuating close to historical lows. This bearish short-term picture is also endorsed by...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

The Graph price analysis:- The price is near the support but the bulls are trying to push the price up, will we see a bullish move or bearish move?

Long term view:- In the daily chart analysis, the price is near the support, and the bears were trying to break the support, but the bulls made a comeback from the support, and the bulls made a trend reversal for the support and now the price is heading towards the resistance? Let’s find out by looking at the technical indicator.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDCHF Meets Resistance At 50-SMA, Long-Term Bullish Outlook

USDCHF is currently facing resistance at its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), after its late November pullback. However, the long-term prospects for the pair remain cautiously bullish amid successive higher lows. Short-term momentum indicators on the other hand, are supporting a negative bias, as the RSI is located below its...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Is Support By 200-Hour SMA

On Tuesday, the recovery of the USD against the Japanese Yen ended at the 113.75/113.78 zone. The rate failed to pass these levels after making three attempts. Meanwhile, since early Tuesday trading, the pair has been finding support in the 200-hour simple moving average, which has been moving downwards. In addition, the 100-hour SMA had caught up with the pair.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Bulls battle 50-SMA on the way to $70.00

WTI bulls take a breather following the biggest daily jump since late August. Firmer RSI line, sustained break of weekly resistance keep buyers hopeful. Monthly resistance line, 200-SMA will be tough challenges for upside momentum. WTI prints mild gains around $69.80, after rising the most since August 23 the previous...
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

EURUSD Struggles To Surpass 20-Day SMA, Looks Bearish

After being rejected from the 1.1387 resistance level, EURUSD remains below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) in the short-term. The pair is still trading well below the long-term descending trend line, while the technical indicators seem to face contradicting signals. The RSI is still below 50 and is pointing down; however, the MACD is heading upwards despite being in the negative sector and above its red trigger line.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

AXS price analysis: The bear broke all the Moving average support and continues the bearish trend.

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near the support as the bears are putting a lot of pressure to push the price down. Also, the bulls are not giving up, as we can see the Wicks created by the bulls. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the bears will break the support, or the bulls are going to make a comeback? First, we can see the MACD, showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In Addition, to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 44, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA crossed the 50MA in a downwards direction which is a bearish sign and both 20MA,50MA are above the 100MA.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3252; (P) 1.3313; (R1) 1.3384; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the upside at this point. A short term bottom should be formed after defending 1.3164 key medium term fibonacci level. Further rise would be seen to 1.3570 support turned resistance first. Firm break there will affirm the case that whole correction from 1.4248 has completed. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.3164 will carry larger bearish implications.
MARKETS
invezz.com

AUDUSD forms double-top ahead of FOMC decision

The AUD/USD pair has formed a double-top pattern. Focus shifts to the upcoming Fed interest rate decision. There will be a divergence between the Fed and the RBA. The AUD/USD price was little changed on Wednesday morning as investors focused on the potential divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The pair also reacted to the latest economic data from China. It is trading at 0.7100, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

Much volatility was seen in USD/CHF last week but no progress was made. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. On the upside, break of 0.9293 will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/GBP, Gold

The pound is edging higher after data revealed that inflation surged higher in November. UK CPI jumped to 5.1% in November, up from 4.2% in October and well ahead of the 4.7% forecast. Inflation is well over the BoE’s 2% target. Usually sky high inflation and a strong labour market...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold analysis: Finds resistance in 200-hour SMA

Since the start of Monday's trading, the price for gold has been respecting the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. However, the most impact appears to be done by the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, which has kept the price down since early Monday's trading. If the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy