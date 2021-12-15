ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott Wave View: USD/CAD Opens Bullish Extension

By Elliott Wave Forecast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term Elliott Wave view in USDCAD suggests the rally from October 21, 2021 low is unfolding as a zigzag structure. Up from October 21 low, wave (A) ended at 1.2845 and pullback in wave (B) ended at 1.26047 as expanded flat. Down from wave (A), wave A...

FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose.
