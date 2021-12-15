ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

They wear it well

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Ava Richardson was more than pleased with the new coat she received at the Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday. The 7-year-old was beaming with pride as she explained she likes to go sledding on Cherry Hill. “It will keep...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Call for toys

With just around a week left to gather gifts so they can end up under the tree on Christmas, more donations are needed for the children of Kootenai County. Dennis Dodd, coordinator of the local Toys for Tots drive, said they’re at about 50% of their toy inventory compared to last year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
pix11.com

Winter Wellness

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves. Lifestyle expert, Kathy Buccio has some winter wellness tips that include products from JCPenney, GT’s ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixir, LISTERINE® Cool Mint® Antiseptic Mouthwash and IMODIUM® A-D Caplets.
FITNESS
gonomad.com

Gifts You Can Wear

Clothing Makes Personal, Welcome Christmas Gifts. Here are some of our favorites. As you know most socks are sized in ranges — SMLXL or 9-12 or one-size-fits-all. Kane 11 socks are crafted in your exact size. For men, it’s 11 different sizes 7 thru 17 and for women 7 different sizes 6 thru 11.
APPAREL
Coeur d'Alene Press

GARNET: Save the cafe

A little piece of Coeur d’Alene might die, and it will be a crying shame if that happens. When you ask practically anyone about The Garnet Cafe, they’ll exclaim, “Oh, they’re a Coeur d’Alene institution!” There are many out-of-towners who’ve told me whenever they visit, the Garnet is the first place they go for breakfast.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Lifestyle
City
Post Falls, ID
State
Florida State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL Climbing toward independence

As part of the annual Press Christmas for All Campaign, we share with readers the stories of those applying for help. This is one of them. “Kamie” had struggled with substance abuse in her youth but had been clean and sober for almost three years, the 59-year-old told Press Christmas for All. That was, until she became involved with a romantic partner who turned out to be an alcoholic.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL From the big hearts in little people

Blessed are the children. We’re talking to you, Devon and Mia Flores. The Flores kids, of Hayden Lake, sent tidings of great joy to The Press — money for strangers who need help, and thoughtful notes to Christmas for All volunteers. “To the CDA Press,” wrote Mia. “Thank...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL Mom seeks help with basic furnishings

As part of the annual Press Christmas for All Campaign, we share with readers the stories of those applying for help. This is one of them. Recently divorced and raising three young daughters, “Jessica” is struggling to make ends meet even though she works full time. Last year Jessica was married and had a stable life. Then the family was displaced because the owner of their rental home sold it and they were forced to move with very little notice.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Aspen Times

Alpine Aesthetic: Ranch Ready-to-Wear

Whoa, Kemo Sabe, there’s a crop of new cowboys in town. Amid the standard seasonal retail shuffle in the downtown core, three Western wear outfitters have headed to the mountains this winter. Although the longtime, locally owned Kemo Sabe has remained the hotspot for hospitality while you shop (there’s an always-happening full bar on the second floor) and is beloved for its range of cowboy boots, embellished bags, cozy outerwear and custom hats with a treasure trove of vintage and fine jewelry — Maverick’s, Miron Crosby and Tecovas have opened outposts in Aspen, each offering a fresh spin on Western wardrobes.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Coats#Girls Club#Macy#Sledding#Coeur#Clothes4souls#Soles4souls Inc
asapland.com

What To Wear In 60 Degree Weather

A light jacket, scarf, and gloves. In the early fall, there is a range of temperatures that you may experience. A 60-degree day may have you reaching for a light jacket, while a 50-degree day may have you bundling up in a heavier coat. What to wear in 60 degree weather really depends on how cool or warm you feel. If it’s sunny out, you may want to wear sunglasses and sunscreen too!
ENVIRONMENT
northernexpress.com

What to Wear this Winter

One of the most essential items to keep you warm is one few people will see, but it doesn't hurt if it looks stylish too — especially if you like to strip down to your skivvies for your apres ski session. Smartwool's Merino 250 base layer tops and bottoms are 100 percent Merino wool, slim-fitting, and lightweight. They won't bunch up under other layers, and they pull sweat away from your body, keeping you warm and comfortable in chilly conditions. Plus, they even come in an ironic palm tree pattern! Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern Crew, $110+, Backcountry North in Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
95.7 KEZJ

No Self-Respecting Idahoan Would Wear These

Maybe someone under the age of eight. However, after watching Ralphie wearing the bunny costume in a Christmas story, I believe you will need to coerce the kids. Some years ago, I had a lady friend, and she had a costume that made her look like an Oompa Loompa. I didn’t ever tell her that because I value my life!
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

CHRISTMAS FOR ALL: Disabled woman struggles to raise great grandsons

As part of the annual Press Christmas for All Campaign, we share with readers the stories of those applying for help. This is one of them. “Penny,” 64, is a single woman raising her two great-grandsons following a family crisis that resulted in her granddaughter being incarcerated. The boys lived in Spokane at the time and came to live with Penny in Post Falls.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Channel Nebraska

United Healthcare Winter Wear Drive

Ol' Red 99.5, KWBE, and United Health Care have teamed up with local businesses to help keep our kids warm this winter. We are asking for NEW mittens, hats, scarves, and coats - all sizes. All donations will be given to the local school district of the participating businesses. Donations...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
Coeur d'Alene Press

MACKAY: Santa's business tips

The holidays are full of tradition and are a time to gather with family and friends. But no matter if you are a parent or a child, everyone recognizes the big guy in the red suit — Santa Claus. Business can learn a lot from the "CEO of Christmas."
MACKAY, ID
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy