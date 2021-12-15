They wear it well

One of the most essential items to keep you warm is one few people will see, but it doesn't hurt if it looks stylish too — especially if you like to strip down to your skivvies for your apres ski session. Smartwool's Merino 250 base layer tops and bottoms are 100 percent Merino wool, slim-fitting, and lightweight. They won't bunch up under other layers, and they pull sweat away from your body, keeping you warm and comfortable in chilly conditions. Plus, they even come in an ironic palm tree pattern! Smartwool Merino 250 Baselayer Pattern Crew, $110+, Backcountry North in Traverse City.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO