School administrator known for smoked meats, Italian dishes

INGOMAR – Growing up, Luke Tentoni and his five siblings spent time in the kitchen watching their mother prepare Italian and Polish dishes.

"She never said, 'Luke come in here and watch this,' but we'd all pitch in and do whatever she'd let us do," Tentoni said. "As we got older, she'd let us do more. My mom is still the best cook I know, even today."

Tentoni was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The family moved to Mississippi when he was 3, and he was raised in Caledonia. His mother, Gloria, still lives there. His father, Vincent, died in 2005.

His mother is Polish and his dad was Italian, so his mother made everything from pierogis, Polish sausages, stuffed cabbage, and pork chops with sauerkraut and barley, to meatballs, lasagna, baked ziti, manicotti and stuffed shells.

"I can do it all, but Italian food is a lot easier to do than Polish food," said Tentoni, 52.

At New Albany High School, where he's an assistant principal, Tentoni often cooks for co-workers and even students who are lucky enough to drop by his office.

"I like the fact that other people like what I cook, although I'm my own worst critic," he said. "Cooking for people is my way to show love and appreciation for them. I don't do it for the compliments, although they're nice to hear. I do it because I love to do it and share it with people."

He's known for his Italian dishes as well as his smoked meats

"I probably smoke meat eight to 10 times a year," he said. "I buy in bulk and I smoke in bulk. If I'm going to fire up the smokers, it's just as easy to do a lot as it is a little. I'll do 10 Boston butts or five briskets or six whole pork loins."

The key to properly smoking meats is to use a meat thermometer, he said.

"You don't want to spend $50 or $60 on a piece of meat and then ruin it because somebody told you you didn't need a meat thermometer," he said. "Buy the meat thermometer."

With the cost of meat getting higher lately, Tentoni keeps an eye out for good prices.

"If I see something on sale and I know I'm going to cook it down the line, I'll stock up and freeze it," he said.

Tentoni's wife, Alane, said she and her husband are both terrible at estimating how much food to prepare when they're cooking for others.

"We always way overshoot," she said. "Then we have to find a way to give it away."

MEATBALLS AND MEAT SAUCE

MEATBALLS

1⁄3 cup plain bread crumbs

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds ground beef

2 eggs

MEAT SAUCE

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

3/4 cup olive oil

1 small red or Vidalia onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, chopped

2 (28-ounce) cans of crushed tomatoes

1⁄4 cup dried Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

Pinch red pepper flakes

For the meatballs, combine bread crumbs, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, cheese, onion, garlic and meat and mix well. Add eggs and work into the meat by hand. Using the palms of your hands, roll meat into meatballs according to the size you wish and place them in a greased glass baking dish. Bake at 425 degrees for for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove meatballs from dish and add to your sauce. Continue to simmer until ready to eat.

For the sauce, in a Dutch oven, brown and drain ground beef. Set aside. Add oil to the pan and slowly sauté and caramelize onions until golden brown. Add the garlic and stir for about 60 seconds. Add tomatoes, seasonings and drained beef and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Simmer at least 20 minutes, but best if simmered several hours.

NO. 7 RUB SEASONING

1⁄2 cup salt

1⁄2 cup light brown sugar

1⁄2 cup smoked paprika

6 tablespoons garlicpowder

6 tablespoons chili powder

6 tablespoons cumin

1⁄4 cup black pepper

1⁄4 cup dried oregano

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons ground dry mustard

2 tablespoons ground cloves

Combine all ingredients and sprinkle liberally on any meat you wish to smoke. Measurements are more like guidelines, so adjust to your own taste.

SMOKED BOSTON BUTT

1 (7- to 8-pound) Boston butt

Yellow mustard

No. 7 Rub Seasoning

Lightly rub the meat with some yellow mustard. Sprinkle rub liberally over all sides of the meat.

Using charcoal and a few apple wood chunks, get a smoker up to temperature (220 to 250 degrees) and place meat in smoker. Place a meat thermometer probe in the thickest part of the meat without touching any bone. Maintain a smoker temp of 250 degrees during the cooking process until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 160 degrees. Wrap meat tightly in 2 to 3 sheets of aluminum foil, and place back in the smoker at 250 degrees until the internal temperature of the meat hits 200 degrees. Expect a “stall” in temperature between 170 and 180 degrees, then the heat will kick in again. Remove meat from smoker and keep it wrapped for 1 1/2 to 2 hours to begin cooling and to rest. Pull meat apart and remove any fat.

SMOKED PORK LOIN

1 whole pork loin (not tenderloin)

No. 7 Rub Seasoning

Sprinkle meat liberally with rub. Using charcoal and a few apple wood chunks, get your smoker up to temperature (220 to 250 degrees) and place meat in smoker. Place a meat thermometer probe into the middle of the thickest part of the meat. Maintain a smoker temp of 250 degrees during the cooking process until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 145 degrees. Remove from the smoker and lightly cover with foil for 30 to 45 minutes to begin cooling and to rest. Cut into slices.

SMOKED BEEF BRISKET

1 (14-pound) whole packer beef brisket

Salt, pepper and garlic powder

Trim fat on brisket to 1⁄4 inch. Season meat on all sides with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Using a blend of charcoal and hickory wood chunks, get your smoker up to temperature (220 to 250 degrees) and place meat in smoker. Place a meat thermometer probe into the middle of the thickest part of the meat (known as the point). Maintain a smoker temp of 250 degrees during the cooking process until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 160 degrees. Wrap meat tightly in 2 to 3 sheets of aluminum foil or butcher paper and place back in the smoker at 250 degrees until the internal temperature of the meat hits 200 degrees. Expect a “stall” in temperature between 170 and 180 degrees, then the heat will kick in again. Remove from the smoker and keep it wrapped for 1 1/2 to 2 hours to begin cooling and to rest. Cut in slices.

BBQ SAUCE

2 sticks of butter

1/2 onion, chopped

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

4 ounces light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

10 dashes liquid smoke

In a pot, melt butter, add chopped onion and cook until translucent. Add remaining ingredients and stir well with a whisk. Simmer sauce for 30 minutes.

ASIAN-GLAZED CHICKEN FRIED RICE

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce

6 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons pure sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup long grain rice

2 cups water

2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 package frozen mixed veggies (corn, peas, carrots, green beans)

Sriracha sauce (optional)

Whisk vinegar, soy sauce, honey, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a rolling boil; reduce heat to low and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Take off heat and allow to cool slightly.

Place chicken thighs in a large bowl and pour 2/3 of the sauce mixture over the chicken, mixing to ensure full coverage. Place chicken on a foil-covered baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 40 minutes.

While chicken is cooking, place rice and water in a covered pot. Once boiling, reduce heat to simmer and let the rice sit until the chicken is done. Once the chicken has cooked for 40 minutes, remove the chicken and change oven setting to broil. Brush some remaining glaze on the chicken and put the chicken under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until glaze starts to caramelize; remove from oven and set aside.

Place cooked rice in a skillet or wok and add olive oil and frozen mixed vegetables and stir together for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining glaze to the rice and stir. Chop up the glazed chicken, add to rice and stir it all together. For a little heat, add sriracha sauce to taste.

BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH WINE SAUCE

SAUCE

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3/4 cup finely chopped shallots, from 2 to 3 large shallots

1 1/4 cups red wine

3 cups beef broth

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

BEEF

1 (2- to 3-pound) center-cut beef tenderloin roast

Kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon per pound of beef)

Freshly ground black pepper (1/4 teaspoon per pound of beef)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup beef broth

For the sauce, melt 5 tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan. Add shallots and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the wine, beef broth, thyme sprigs, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

While the liquid is reducing, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter in a small bowl and soften in the microwave, if necessary (it should be soft but not melted). Add the flour and, using a small spoon, mix into a smooth paste. Once the wine mixture is reduced, reduce the heat to low and remove the thyme sprigs. Whisk the flour-butter paste, a teaspoon at a time, into the simmering liquid, and simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce is thickened. Set aside. (The sauce can be made up to this point and refrigerated up to 3 days ahead of time.)

Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Set an oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Season the beef all over with kosher salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Cook beef, turning with tongs, until well-browned on all but one side, about 10 minutes total. Turn the tenderloin so that the un-seared side is down, and transfer the skillet directly to the preheated oven. (If your pan isn't oven-proof, transfer the beef to a lightly oiled roasting pan.) Roast until a thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 120 to 125 degrees for medium rare, about 15 minutes, or until done to your liking (115 to 120 degrees for rare, 130 to 135 degrees for medium). Keep in mind that these temperatures account for the fact that the temperature will continue to rise about 5 degrees while the meat rests.

Transfer the meat to a carving board (preferably with a well for collecting juices) and let it rest, covered loosely with aluminum foil, for 10 to 15 minutes. Place a dishtowel or oven mitt over the handle of the roasting pan to remind yourself that it's hot. Meanwhile, carefully discard the fat from the roasting pan. Set the pan on the stovetop and add the beef broth. Bring the broth to a boil, using a wooden spoon to scrape the fond, or brown bits, from the bottom of the pan. Add the flavorful broth to the red wine sauce, and then bring the sauce to a simmer. Carve the tenderloin into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Serve the beef, passing the red wine sauce at the table.