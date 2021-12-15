ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WATCH: Rhode Island man accused of stealing beer truck, leading police on low-speed chase

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vzaN_0dNGcKot00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is behind bars after police said he stole a beer truck and led Providence police on a low-speed chase.

According to WPRI and WLNE, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday outside A to Z Liquors on Douglas Avenue. Providence police said a delivery truck stocked with beer was parked outside the store when Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, climbed inside and began to drive away, the news outlets reported.

A WPRI photojournalist captured the moment on camera. In the video, kegs and beer cans can be seen rolling out of the truck through the open loading door as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the suspect after he struck a utility pole, authorities told WPRI and WLNE.

Fellela is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to take a chemical test, the news outlets reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD searching for man missing from hospital

Memphis police are searching for a man they say walked away from a hospital. Jackson Mutabazi was last seen at St. Francis Hospital around 11 o’clock last night, police say. According to police, he was being treated for mental instability. Jackson has not taken his medication since Tuesday, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy