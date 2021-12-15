Steelers hopeful Watt, Haden will play against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need their quarterback of the future. They should have kept their eyes peeled on the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday. It has become evident that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a replacement for their 2004 first-round quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning in 2019, while the Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert in 2020 to take over for Philip Rivers. Even with Roethlisberger squashing the report that he told people privately that this will be his last season as Steelers quarterback, the team needs to look to the future.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO