Steelers hopeful Watt, Haden will play against Titans

By RON COOK Pittsburgh Post Gazette
Derrick
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful linebacker T.J....

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction and Preview

The Tennessee Titans head to the Steel City this weekend looking to lock up a playoff spot and perhaps the AFC South crown with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (9-4) are tops in the AFC South with hopes of the franchise's first back-to-back division titles since their Houston Oilers days in the early 1960s. With a win against Pittsburgh and a Colts loss to New England, Tennessee would have the divisional title locked up with three weeks remaining in the regular season and the tie-breaking edge against Indy.
The Steelers Might Not Need a Christmas Miracle to Make The Playoffs

As bad as things got for the Steelers in the first half against the Vikings, as bad as they’ve been at times on the way to 6-6-1, it could be worse. Watching everybody else in action after a Thursday night stinker in Minneapolis confirmed as much for Mike Tomlin.
'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback. 'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger...
Steelers: Potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement showing out in bowl game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need their quarterback of the future. They should have kept their eyes peeled on the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday. It has become evident that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a replacement for their 2004 first-round quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning in 2019, while the Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert in 2020 to take over for Philip Rivers. Even with Roethlisberger squashing the report that he told people privately that this will be his last season as Steelers quarterback, the team needs to look to the future.
Steelers Legend Has Telling Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene isn’t a fan of Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career after this season. Greene appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and confirmed that he hopes Roethlisberger doesn’t retire. “I hope not,” Greene said. “I like Ben. I’ve...
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt closing in on career, franchise milestones entering Week 15 vs. Titans

Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt could both make history during Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans. Roethlisberger is just 27 passing yards away from passing draft classmate Philip Rivers for fifth all-time on the NFL's career passing list. Watt is one sack away from breaking former teammate James Harrison's single season sack record of 16 sacks set during the 2008 season.
Sports
Watt: Steelers Must Be ‘Aware’ Of Titans’ Ryan Tannehill And Scrambling Abilities

Another week, another athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to be prepared for. After dealing with the likes of Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the Steelers are preparing for the likes of Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Heinz Field.
Steelers' T.J. Watt fighting through injuries in quest for postseason, sack mark; aims to play rest of season

Defensive MVP candidate T.J. Watt will play today against the Titans and intends to gut it out for the duration of the season hoping to lead the struggling Steelers back to the playoffs while chasing the sack title as well. Watt was very limited in Week 14 against the Vikings, and is battling a painful groin injury which limits his burst at times. The groin continued to be an issue this week, and Watt barely took part in practice, but told the coaches he is good to go for Week 15.
What are the odds? Titans vs. Steelers

Following the bye, it was a relatively easy week for the Tennessee Titans. On a day where the offense wasn’t exactly clicking, the Titans were still able to pick up a 20-0 victory over the helpless Jacksonville Jaguars. The win moved Tennessee out to 9-4, still right in the thick of the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
