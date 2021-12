Recruiting staff can be a challenging experience with the hardest parts being to send out rejection letters to candidates that did not make the final cut. As a responsible recruiter, it is incumbent on you to let applicants know where they stand in the hiring process. It is good practice to let every candidate know the status of their application process. In this article, we are going to show some examples of how to write rejection letters with class and style.

