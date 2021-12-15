ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

HEALTH: Equity is essential

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

The culture of medicine and the provision of care is changing, but the notion of health equity has still not reached the consciousness...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

More than 70 healthcare organizations commit to digital health equity

More than 70 healthcare organizations have signed a Digital Health Equity Pledge from Executives for Health Innovation, the independent Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit announced Dec. 13. Executives for Health Innovation released the pledge to advance digital health equity in November. It remained open to signers until Dec. 1, and, as of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rand.org

Rethinking the Impact of Audio-Only Visits on Health Equity

New pandemic-era flexibility that allowed audio-only health visits to be routinely reimbursed as telehealth may be leading to substandard care for those it was meant to serve. Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, audio-only visits were rarely included in definitions of telehealth and seldom reimbursed. As clinicians were granted numerous flexibilities to deliver various care modalities at the onset of the pandemic, telephone calls were elevated to the status of reimbursable audio-only visits. Although audio-only visits were used across the health care system, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) that provide primary care and behavioral health services to millions of Medicaid and uninsured patients were particularly likely to deliver audio-only visits in the spring of 2020. They were also more likely to rely on them as the pandemic progressed (PDF) because of patient and clinic barriers to video telehealth and a supportive policy environment. Almost two years into the pandemic, FQHCs in multiple states are reimbursed at the same Prospective Payment System (PPS) (PDF) rate for in-person, video, and audio-only visits.
HEALTH SERVICES
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Releases Its 2021 Donor Community Impact Report

Every year, The Alliance for Health Equity (AHE) compiles an impact report that features the accomplishments made during the previous fiscal year. During a year of increased community need — caused by social isolation, health inequity, and the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic — friends and families strengthened the community through gifting to the Healthcare and Economic Relief Fund, Cycle4Change, scholarships for Coatesville’s youth, and other grants.
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Coeur D'alene, ID
Health
stateofreform.com

‘What is the price of a life?’ The path ahead for health equity in Maryland and beyond

For two years, the term “vaccine hesitancy” permeated public health dialogue around the country. In Prince George’s County, where 62% of residents are Black and 20% are Latino/Latinx, the term was often linked to the community as the state determined its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans, according to Stephen Thomas, Ph.D, director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity (M-CHE).
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Report: Managed care organizations increasingly pressured to address social determinants, health equity

Managed care organizations are being asked to prioritize social determinants of health through state Medicaid contracts, according to a Together for Better Medicaid report shared with Becker's. The analysis of 10 recent state requests for proposals found a heightened emphasis on managed care organizations addressing income, housing, food and other...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Equity#Mental Illness#Gwendolen Schell Coeur
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Causes Numbness in The Body?

There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Cannabis Use Could Cause Harmful, Toxic Drug Interactions With Prescription Medications

Using cannabis alongside other drugs may come with a significant risk of harmful drug-drug interactions, new research by scientists at Washington State University suggests. The researchers looked at cannabinoids—a group of substances found in the cannabis plant—and their major metabolites found in cannabis users’ blood and found that they interfere with two families of enzymes that help metabolize a wide range of drugs prescribed for a variety of conditions. As a result, either the drugs’ positive effects might decrease or their negative effects might increase with too much building up in the body, causing unintended side effects such as toxicity or accidental overdose.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy