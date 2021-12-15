Storms Possible Tonight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO