Storms Possible Tonight

Isolated Lake Effect snow showers are likely for northwestern Michiana tonight and early tomorrow morning. Northern LaPorte, Berrien, western Cass and northwestern St. Joseph county hold the best chance to see close to 1 inch accumulation. Snow chances clear by mid-morning tomorrow, and then dry weather takes over for the rest of the weekend. Sunshine and 40 degree temperatures will arrive for Monday and Tuesday. Overall most of next week looks to stay dry! Precip chances return to the forecast for next weekend. Right now temperatures look to stay too warm to support any snow develop, so chances of a white Christmas look slim to none.
