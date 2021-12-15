ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms Possible Tonight

By Mike Collier
kjrh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be chances for showers and storms tonight ahead of...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

Isolated snow showers possible tonight

Isolated Lake Effect snow showers are likely for northwestern Michiana tonight and early tomorrow morning. Northern LaPorte, Berrien, western Cass and northwestern St. Joseph county hold the best chance to see close to 1 inch accumulation. Snow chances clear by mid-morning tomorrow, and then dry weather takes over for the rest of the weekend. Sunshine and 40 degree temperatures will arrive for Monday and Tuesday. Overall most of next week looks to stay dry! Precip chances return to the forecast for next weekend. Right now temperatures look to stay too warm to support any snow develop, so chances of a white Christmas look slim to none.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Get ready for a rainy start to the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday morning will be a warm day again with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-80s. There will be a better chance for rain on Sunday. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday will be wetter than Sunday, and...
ORLANDO, FL
WSFA

Rain ends tonight, more possible next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s rain and heavy thunderstorms have been pretty widespread. Some of the storms were rather strong, packing a bit of a punch with gusty winds and torrential rain. There will continue to be rain through the evening and overnight, becoming increasingly scattered and light as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick, snowy Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday!. The last full weekend of fall looks and feels more like winter. Today will be slick with rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain possible. It will become a bit more snowy in the afternoon as precipitation becomes more scattered. Accumulations of any ice or snow will be relatively slight.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy