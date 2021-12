In recent times, it's become something of a trend for online services to offer up a "year in review" to their users when December rolls around. YouTube Rewind used to be the gold standard by which we could all judge yearly roundups, but amidst the chaos — and negative feedback of recent entries — of the last few years, they have since been canceled. That doesn't mean that Google is done reminding us of what we have been — or should've been — listening to or watching. YouTube Music has Recap, and now, Chromecast with Google TV has its own version of the year in review.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO