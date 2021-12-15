Tory Lanez shouted ‘dance, b****’ before shooting Megan Thee Stallion, claims detective

Shocking details have emerged from the preliminary hearing at Tory Lanez ’s felony assault case, with one detective claiming he shouted “dance, b****” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion .

At the hearing on Tuesday (14 December), a court in Los Angeles heard that an “intoxicated” Lanez shot at the rapper during a roadside dispute after a July 2020 pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house, hitting her in the foot.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with felony assault over the incident.

According to US insider site Variety , LA detective Ryan Stogner said in his testimony, based on accounts of interviews with Megan Thee Stallion, that “as she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he then began firing a weapon at her”.

He said the artist “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.” He added: “She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

Stogner continued: “Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation.”

Lanez, who is due back in court in January, at one point shouted at Stogner after the officer said he had called a friend of Megan Thee Stallions from jail to apologise for the incident. “How about you tell me what I was apologising for, bro? That don’t make no sense,” he reportedly yelled.

Prosecutors have said Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted of the following charges made against him: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and an allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

In November, Lanez pleaded “not guilty”. A protective order bars him from contacting Megan Thee Stallion either in person or otherwise.

Lanez has repeatedly denied Megan Thee Stallion’s account of events with social media posts and lyrics in his album Daystar.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here .