The World Health Organization issued a series of warnings today about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, among them that “We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission.” That transmission appears to be aided by “increased risk of re-infection with Omicron.” On the plus side, “There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta, but again, it’s still too early to be definitive.” The remarks were delivered by WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a media briefing today. Their purpose, in part, was to urge countries to “act now” to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO