ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

CTT Receives Order for Two ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification Systems from PMV in Partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

CTT SYSTEMS AB ('CTT'), the market leader of aircraft humidity control system, today announces order for two ACJ-Enhanced Inflight Humidification (IFH) systems from PMV Engineering ('PMV') in partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets ('ACJ'). The ACJ-Enhanced IFH systems are sold by ACJ to elevate cabin climate in two newbuilt ACJ319neo aircraft. CTT...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
94.1 Duke FM

Airbus exec says latest order wins strengthen case for jet output hike

PARIS (Reuters) – Recent order wins by Airbus have strengthened the European planemaker’s case for raising production of its A320-family narrowbody jets beyond a firm target of 65 a month, a senior executive said on Thursday. Asked whether deals with Qantas and Air France-KLM had reinforced Airbus’ ambitions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

Airbus Corporate Jets Completes First TwoTwenty Flight in Mirabel

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) completed the first flight of its new TwoTwenty business jet at Mirabel Airport on Dec. 14, a year after the French aircraft manufacturer launched a business aviation variant of the A220-100 commercial airliner. ACJ's TwoTwenty features seating for up to 18 passengers with a range of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus Corporate Jets#Ctt#Control Systems#Immune System#Acj#Nyk Ping#Ctt Systems Ab#Ctt Rrb#Pmv Engineering#Newbuilt Acj319neo#Ifh#Humidification
simpleflying.com

3 Engined Jumbo: The Story Of The Lockheed L-1011 TriStar

The 1970s were an abundant time for early widebody designs. The decade kicked off in style with the Boeing 747’s entry into service. McDonnell Douglas’s DC-10 followed suit shortly after. The third twin-aisle aircraft to hit the skies commercially was, like the DC-10, another design sporting three engines. This is the story of the Lockheed L-1011 ‘TriStar.’
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

CTT Systems Celebrates 100th Inflight Humidification VIP System Award

CTT SYSTEMS AB ('CTT'), the market leader of aircraft humidity control system, today celebrates a milestone when receiving its 100th Inflight Humidification VIP system award. CTT has in total received 100 Inflight Humidification VIP system awards for VIP aircraft from Airbus (ACJ) and Boeing (BBJ), including latest generation narrowbodies, such as ACJ320neo Family and BBJMAX Family, and widebodies, including ACJ350 and BBJ787.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Boeing's stock extends bounce after receiving additional order for 30 737 MAX jets from 777 Partners

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 1.4% in morning trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said investment firm 777 Partners has ordered 30 additional 737 MAX jets, to nearly double its original order. The additional order brings 777's aircraft portfolio to 68 737 MAX aircraft, which are valued at a total of $3.7 billion at list prices. "We have long been confident in the economics of the 737 MAX family but we are especially excited about the 737-8-200 variant which represents the bulk of our additional orders," said Josh Wander, managing partner at 777. "As travel demand returns, 777 has accelerated our quest for efficiencies in both operating cost and carbon footprint at our operating carriers." Boeing's stock has now bounced 10.9% since closing at a 13-month low of $188.19 on Dec. 1. It has still lost 2.6% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.6%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Airbus delivers 58 jets, gets order boost in November

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) delivered 58 airplanes in November, leaving itself the task of speeding up monthly deliveries to 82 in December to reach an end-year target of 600, company data showed on Tuesday. The European planemaker booked 318 new orders after a busy Dubai Airshow, but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Crain's Chicago Business

Airbus trumps Boeing with $10 billion order

(Bloomberg) — Airbus SE claimed a second blockbuster victory over Boeing Co. in 24 hours on Thursday after Air France-KLM handed the European planemaker an order worth more $10 billion at list prices. The Franco-Dutch carrier agreed to buy 100 A320neo and A321neo single-aisle aircraft in a double-whammy for...
CHICAGO, IL
cityxtramagazine.com

Ultra-Wealthy Travelers Are Ditching Traditional Private Jets And Buying Airliners See Inside 2 Airliner-Turned-Private-Jets From Airbus And Boeing

If owning a private jet is a sign of wealth, owning an airliner is a sign of unimaginable wealth. Wealthy travelers have been buying up private aircraft throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a mass exodus away from commercial aviation. The focus for many has become health safety when traveling. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Air France-KLM Announces Massive Airbus Order

MIAMI – The Air France-KLM (AF-KLM) group announced today a major order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and four Airbus A350F Freighters. The narrowbodies are due to fly for KLM (KL) Transavia France (TO) and Transavia Netherlands (HV). However, the A350F will go to Air France (AF). AF-KLM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received in December 2021.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy