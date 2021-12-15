ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Joining a consultive team to the leadership’: Why a leading esports organization is inviting its players to become investors

By Alexander Lee
Digiday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsports organization Team Liquid has expanded its ownership group to include five of its most prominent team members, including Super Smash Bros. player Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma and WNBA star Aerial Powers. This move represents an influx of capital for Team Liquid, with each player–owner using their own money to purchase shares...

digiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Former WarnerMedia Exec Joins Esports and Gaming Brand Evil Geniuses

Esports and gaming brand Evil Geniuses revealed Thursday that Krystal Hauserman has joined the company as vp and global head of marketing. Hauserman has worked in the entertainment industry for fifteen years, formerly leading the team at Fullscreen that launched its first marketing partnership function and secured brand partnerships with Lyft, Bumble, Google, Red Bull and others. Following Fullscreen’s acquisition by AT&T in 2019, Hauserman led WarnerMedia’s digital transformation and developed Gen Z-focused campaigns for sister brands including HBO Max and DC Entertainment. Hauserman also recently helped the NBA launch the league’s “That’s Game” campaign. “Krystal Hauserman has all the personal and professional...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Scener, the Leading Social Streaming Video Service, Strengthens Its Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Create New Consumer Experiences

Scener, the social viewing platform for streaming entertainment, announced today the appointment of David Baron, a media industry veteran who most recently completed a 14-year run as a Hulu executive, as Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO at Slintel. “The streaming industry...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

“Halo Infinite” is embracing esports. Now teams want in.

“Halo Infinite” hasn’t even officially released yet, but the Halo Championship Series has already hit the ground running. Over the past three weeks, “Infinite’s” esports circuit has hosted a series of open competitions for hundreds of teams vying for a spot to compete in the game’s first major tournament, which will be held at a sold-out convention center in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 17-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
aithority.com

Torch.AI Strengthens Leadership Team, Washington, DC-Based Adam Lurie Joins As Chief Strategy Officer

Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing—making data easier to use for humans and machines, is proud to announce that veteran national security technologist, Adam Lurie, is joining the company as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). A vital member of the executive team, Lurie will accelerate the expansion and reach of Torch.AI’s capabilities across customer segments, as well as oversee corporate development activity, ensuring a mission focused culture remains at the company’s core.
BUSINESS
irei.com

LaSalle restructures Australian leadership team

LaSalle Investment Management has appointed Simon Howard and Michael Stratton as co-heads of its Australian operations. Their appointments took effect earlier this month, with both reporting to Keith Fujii, head of Asia Pacific, based in Tokyo. Howard and Stratton joined LaSalle in 2011 with the opening of the firm’s Sydney...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

R/GA Installs New Leadership At Its Brand Design & Consulting Practice

Interpublic’s R/GA has appointed Melissa Jackson Parsey vice president and managing director of its Brand Design & Consulting practice. The role is new. Additionally, Augustus Cook has been promoted to executive creative director at the practice. The pair are tasked with driving growth at the practice, evolving its creative strategy and expanding its creative team.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Doinb joins LNG Esports ahead of 2022 LPL season

Former FunPlus Phoenix star Doinb has joined LNG Esports as the team’s starting mid laner for the 2022 professional League of Legends season. Doinb spent the last three seasons with FPX, winning the League World Championship with the team in 2019. Doinb will join an LNG roster fresh off...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Butterfield
investing.com

Why the Mobile Competitive Gaming Market is a Becoming Huge Bonus for the eSports Industry

Esports companies, esports teams, and even esports players, are worth millions. The games played in esports tournaments are worth millions. Some argue the potential value of esports net worth could one day outstrip the value of some of the most popular traditional sports like football, basketball, and boxing. The nascent esports industry is growing rapidly and it’s worth is set to be valued in billions. The industry includes pretty wide areas, like streaming, gaming itself, as well as associated brand deals. However, a few decent market-wide esports net worth valuations are released every year. Looking at the one released by Newzoo, we can see that the global esports market is growing significantly. In 2019, NewZoo estimated the total revenue of the esports market would cross $1.1 billion. NewZoo added: “Following this, the market saw immense growth going into 2020 with a 15% rise on the previous year. Beyond this, their estimate for 2021 is looking at a further year-on-year growth of 14.5%. Newzoo estimates that the esports valuation will be coming from a few different places. This will include $833.6 million in revenue in global media rights and sponsorships. Even with some in-person events being uncertain at the moment, the projection of growth for the esports market reflects a growing interest in the topic in every sphere.” Active companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ATVI), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Liquid#Investors#Super Smash Bros#Aerial Powers#Forbes#Dutch#Clan#Tsm
sflcn.com

Inside Miami’s Florida Mayhem eSports Team

Since 2018, US states have begun to launch and regulate online and/or in-person sports betting markets. Since the Supreme Court struck down a national ban on sports betting, casual sports fans around the country have begun testing their knowledge by betting on their favorite team or players. But there’s one...
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
WNBA
Vibe

Quality Control’s Quality Films Signs Unscripted TV Partnership With Critical Content

Quality Control is expanding its territory in the entertainment industry with a new endeavor. Quality Films has signed a partnership with Critical Content to create unscripted television content. Through the deal, Critical Content and Quality Films will work together to develop opportunities based on original or pre-existing IP for Quality Control. This includes projects with QC’s roster of artists and athletes, which includes Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Deebo Samuel. “[The] Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen, and taste,” said Tom Forman, CEO,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy