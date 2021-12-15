ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese shares in demand despite regional push lower

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Wednesday, although Japanese markets made modest gains. The Nikkei 225 rose 27.08 points or 0.10 percent to close Tokyo on Wednesday at 28,459.72. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 215.19 points or...

MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
Shore News Network

Travel stocks push European shares lower on Omicron worries

(Reuters) -European shares ended lower on Monday, led by travel and energy stocks over rising Omicron variant risks, while a wave of central bank policy decisions this week kept investor sentiment subdued. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 erased early session gains to end 0.4% lower, marking its fourth consecutive day...
