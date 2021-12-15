ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly star AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ after suffering injury days before final

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJq87_0dNGYybv00

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.

The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but reportedly missed training on Tuesday (14 December).

Odudu is said to have experienced “severe” pain in her foot and was given an emergency scan.

Despite the injury, a source told The Mirror : “This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what.”

Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.

She became the second favourite to win the show after bouncing back from being in the bottom two by achieving her first full marks of 40 in last weekend’s semi-final.

Whaite’s odds drifted after he faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who was eliminated, in the dance off.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BC9vM_0dNGYybv00

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
prima.co.uk

Strictly come dancing's AJ Odudu confirms "traumatic" injury ahead of final

AJ Odudu has become the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant to reveal an urgent medical problem ahead of this weekend's final. With eliminated contestants Tilly Ramsay and Robert Webb both ruled out of taking part in a group dance routine, top three finalist AJ has confirmed her ability to compete is in question.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Injured AJ Odudu withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing final

The star suffered an ankle injury in rehearsals. AJ Odudu has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing final after suffering a torn ligament in her ankle, the BBC has announced. The TV presenter and partner Kai Widdrington were due to compete on Saturday night against soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

AJ Odudu: Who is the Strictly 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

TV presenter AJ Odudu is one of the finalists on this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.But the star is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final. If she is unable to compete, Odudu will have to withdraw from the competition.Odudu was born in Blackburn to Nigerian parents and is one of eight children. She English and politics at Keele University.After graduating, Odudu started as a news reporter for BBC Blast, which was a service aimed at teenagers. She began presenting in 2009 for BBC Two’s The Almost Perfect Guide to Life.Odudu then moved on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Odudu
Grazia

What Will Happen If Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Odudu Can’t Dance In The Final?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is on crutches after damaging ligaments in her right ankle, just days before the final on Saturday 18th December. Odudu confirmed the injury on Stictly's sister show It Takes Two on Thursday night, explaining that she is currently 'unable to stand' on her right foot. She also confirmed that she has had to miss training sessions leading up until the all-important final, which has led to much speculation.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Rhys Stephenson: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson was the 11th contestant to exit Strictly Come Dancing 2021 after he was eliminated in the dance off. Born in London in 1993, the 27-year-old is a well-known face to CBBC viewers and their parents, having hosted across the channel for 5 years.He’s presented on shows such as Blue Peter and Newsround, as well as hosting the links between shows with puppet Hacker T Dog.As a child, he was often taking part in school theatre performances, and joined the National Youth Theatre in 2013.It was this year that he started studying at the University...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony ‘quits’ ITV show after ‘race row’ involving ‘two co-stars’

Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony is said to have quit the show following a backstage race row with two co-stars.Anthony is believed to be “bitterly angry” with two of his fellow cast members who reportedly “mimicked the accent of a mixed-race actress” on set.According to The Sun, the actor, who plays Ellis Chapman, is said to be so “furious” with how the investigation “has been handled” that he has quit.He reportedly told producers he won’t be signing a new contract once his current one ends because of the alleged matter.A source told the outlet: “He has done some filming over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crutches#Great British Bake Off#Cbbc
The Independent

What is happening on TV this Christmas? It feels like Groundhog Day

We’ve already picked the TV shows we are reviewing over Christmas – it wasn’t that tricky, as there isn’t an overflowing abundance of great telly. We are faced with tonnes of repeats across all the TV channels and a BBC One Christmas Day schedule that is very similar to last year – Strictly Come Dancing, followed by Mrs Brown’s Boys, and Call the Midwife.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy