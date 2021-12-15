ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia’s foreign minister set to be ASEAN envoy to Myanmar

By SOPHENG CHEANG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiOI1_0dNGYdJu00
FILE - Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that he will appoint Prak Sokhonn to be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special envoy to Myanmar. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday said he will appoint his country’s foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, to be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special envoy to Myanmar.

Cambodia in October took over as the coming year’s chair of the 10-member regional bloc, which is referred to as ASEAN. Hun Sen earlier this month announced he will pay an official visit in January to military-ruled Myanmar, seeking to patch up the generals’ battered relationship with the group of nations.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since its army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. After peaceful protests against military rule were put down by lethal force, armed resistance has grown. U.N. experts have warned the country risks sliding into civil war.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new hotel in the capital of Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said he was uncertain that ASEAN or Cambodia could solve Myanmar’s problems, but he should be allowed to try.

Under the guidance of its now-former chair Brunei, the regional bloc took the unprecedented step of not allowing Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to attend its October summit meeting.

The bloc’s leadership acted after Myanmar would not agree to let its special envoy meet Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the army’s takeover. The previous special envoy was Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof.

ASEAN has sought to play a mediating role in Myanmar’s crisis given concerns over how it could affect regional peace. In April, it reached consensus on a five-point plan to try to help restore stability, but Myanmar has made little effort to implement it.

Hun Sen would be the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the military takeover there. When he announced his intended Jan. 7-8 visit, he said Myanmar’s leader has the right to attend ASEAN summit meetings. His soft approach to Myanmar’s leadership contrasts sharply with the hard line taken by the United States and other Western nations, which have applied targeted diplomatic and economic sanctions against the ruling generals.

Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years and has often been accused of heading an authoritarian regime.

ASEAN’s member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Myanmar Junta Official Visits Cambodia After Suu Kyi Sentencing

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, held talks in Cambodia on Tuesday, a day after the junta drew global condemnation for sentencing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules. Wunna Maung Lwin met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Cambodian PM Says Myanmar Junta Has Right to Attend ASEAN

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday he plans to visit Myanmar for talks with its military rulers and said junta officials should be invited to meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar's standing as a member of the 10-country ASEAN has been thrown...
POLITICS
manisteenews.com

Cambodia's premier to visit military-led Myanmar next month

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit early next month to military-ruled Myanmar, seeking to patch up the generals’ battered relationship with Southeast Asia's regional bloc of nations, a spokesperson for the Cambodian leader said Tuesday. Hun Sen’s planned two-day visit would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
MILITARY
Reuters

Czech president rejects new PM's foreign minister nominee

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he had rejected the nomination of a foreign minister in the incoming cabinet over the candidate's reservations toward Israel and toward cooperation with other members in a central European alliance. Zeman said in a statement he was ready...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Canceled Talks with Armenian Counterpart

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov cancelled at the last minute a fresh meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan which was due to be held late last week. \The two men had planned to meet in Stockholm on the sidelines of an annual meeting of foreign ministers of OSCE...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Liverpool to reinforce our ongoing efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, following September’s Australia-United States Ministerial (AUSMIN) in Washington, D.C. They discussed deepening the U.S.-Australia alliance, the importance of committing to ambitious climate action in the next decade, and the need for like-minded allies and partners to continue to defend, strengthen, and renew democracy around the world. They expressed concern over Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and reiterated support for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues without resorting to threats or coercion and emphasized Taiwan’s important contributions to global health development. Both leaders recommitted to our joint efforts in the region and to build back better from COVID-19. They also agreed on the importance of having a Senate-confirmed Ambassador in place in Canberra as soon as possible in light of the scope and scale of shared challenges we face.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#Cambodia#Ap#U N
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Visit Israel Next Week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to arrive in Israel for a visit on Sunday to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid about the nuclear talks between global powers and Iran. This past October, the prime minister met in Sochi, Russia with President Vladimir...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
dallassun.com

China calls for reckoning over US atrocity in Afghanistan

The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes. "While the US talked about 'democracy' and 'human rights' at the 'Summit for Democracy',...
POLITICS
AFP

UN-backed court drops genocide charges against ex-Khmer Rouge commander

Genocide charges against a Cambodian ex-Khmer Rouge commander were dropped on Friday by the United Nations-backed court set up to try leaders of the brutal regime, according to a statement. The Khmer Rouge, also known as the Communist Party of Kampuchea, sought to transform Cambodia into an agrarian utopia, but instead killed as many as two million people. Ex-navy commander Meas Muth was charged in 2015 with genocide against Cambodia's ethnic Vietnamese minority during Khmer Rouge rule from 1975 to 1979. He was also charged with torture, premeditated homicide and crimes against humanity, although wrangling between Cambodian and international judges meant he was never summoned to appear before the court.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban's acting Foreign Minister leaves for Pakistan to attend OIC summit

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 18 (ANI): Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday left for Pakistan to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Afghanistan, local media reported. "Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and his accompanying delegation left Kabul for Islamabad today to attend the OIC meeting...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

S Jaishankar meets Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministers on sidelines of India-Central Asia Dialogue

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs S Jaishankar met Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan separately on the sidelines of the Third India-Central Asia Dialogue held here on Sunday. Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the India-Central Asia dialogue, which...
INDIA
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy