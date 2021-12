Three men found guilty of the kidnap and assault of businessman Kevin Lunney have been jailed at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin Mr Lunney, 51, was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019.One of the men, referred to as “YZ” who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he inflicted the most serious injuries against Mr Lunney.Alan O’Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road in East Wall in Dublin, was jailed for 25 years.Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road also in East Wall, was sentenced to...

