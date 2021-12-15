Pork chops yield two good meals

We cooked some delicious pork chops Sunday night. This recipe was easy, tasty and hearty. We served them over mashed potatoes, with roasted Brussels sprouts on the side.

The next night, I sliced the four remaining chops (there were six in our package) and put them and their delicious mushroom sauce over white rice. I covered the casserole dish with foil and put it in the oven on warm for about an hour.

This made another wonderful meal, and there were plenty of leftovers. We are stretching our meat dollars these days!

PORK CHOPS IN GARLIC MUSHROOM SAUCE

2 pounds boneless pork chops

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper

1/2 stick butter, divided

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) package fresh mushrooms, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups beef broth

Season both sides of pork chops with paprika, salt, and pepper.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add 2 tablespoons butter. Sear pork chops until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove pork chops from the skillet and set aside.

Melt remaining butter in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until starting to soften. Add mushrooms and cook until golden and excess moisture evaporates, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and mustard; cook until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add flour to the skillet, stirring to remove any lumps. Slowly add beef broth, whisking until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring often, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

Return pork chops to the skillet and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Serve hot.