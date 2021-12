The viral disease smallpox has ravaged human populations in small and huge outbreaks around our world for three to four thousand years. It probably came to us from cattle when we first began to herd them. Over the centuries, we know pandemics of smallpox and other infections have changed history many times, usually because a terrible outbreak weakened one army more than another. Armies, city-states and empires have fallen much more to infectious disease outbreaks than to the weapons of war. Think about the indigenous peoples of North and South America, for example.

