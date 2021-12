Sunday night thieves broke a seal on a Great Northern car and stole 110 pounds of bacon and four boxes containing 120 pounds of butter. Then they were evidently busy in other parts of town as well. At the Bonner House they attempted to enter the meat house, but aroused Herman Schindler, the proprietor, who took two shots at them. This is the second time they have attempted to rob the Bonner House in a week but were frightened away by the night cook. It is apparently the work of hungry men, as they were after only edibles.

PRIEST RIVER, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO